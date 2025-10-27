The Play Typer Guy

3h

Disappointment is not the word for it-I feel like Fetterman completely and deliberately misrepresented who he was to Pennsylvania voters, much the same way Kyrsten Sinema misrepresented who *she* was to Arizona voters. Unfortunately there is not much that can be done about it until his term is up, at which point he'll probably declare "the Democratic party left me" and run as an independent. Either way, he's Eric Adams.

2h

"He even supports Republicans nuking the filibuster and passing their terrible funding bill without Democratic votes"

Actually I "support" that as well. Because then Republicans will definitively own this shitty budget. The reason they haven't done it is obviously because they want to continue to be able to blame Democrats for the shutdown. So I challenge them. Put your money where your mouth is. Nuke the filibuster and own this shit show.

JFC Fetterman is such a POS. I guess we'll never know how much of this was always part of this personality and how much of it was because of his stroke. It's not uncommon for people to take a hard paranoid turn to the right after trauma or a brain injury. And we know it never goes in the other direction

