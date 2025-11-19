The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
6h

Sinema in a hoodie.

Nice job vetting your fucking candidates, Dems.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
abbyinsm's avatar
abbyinsm
6h

I supported his primary opponent, Conor Lamb, and everyone else should have, too. Just because you smoke weed and wear a hoodie does not make you a good choice for the US Senate! We too often fall for the performative individual rather than the candidate who will be able to govern.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Robinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture