Christmas is coming. Not even the Grinch can stop it. Our holiday skeleton is already decked out in smart elf-wear. This is probably the last year for the skeleton because his cheap plastic construction was never intended for multiple costume changes every year. Also, my wife can’t stand him. My son and I will have to find another, new tradition to drive her crazy. That’s perhaps the true meaning of Christmas.

Share

Now’s a great time to take advantage of our Christmas subscription deal. Become a paid subscriber for 40 percent off the usual annual rate. That means you can help keep this newsletter survive the winter for just $30 a year. Thanks to all who have upgraded to paid subscriber status recently. In lieu of cat photos like my friend Noah Berlatsky at Everything Is Horrible, I’ll share one of my 11-year-old son’s gruesome animation videos whenever we gain a new paid subscriber. He’s currently performing in the Portland Playhouse production of A Christmas Carol, so give him some time to catch up on the videos.

This week, I quibbled over the ending to Wicked: For Good, which has a political theme that’s relevant for today’s horror show.

I kicked off my weekly Christmas Carol series and discussed how too many Republicans want to decrease the surplus population. Not sure even three spirits could save their souls. They’d just have them deported.

I got my covid vaccine booster and flu shot. Unlike Robert F. Kennedy Jr., I trust vaccines but am rightly skeptical of raw milk and bear road kill.

I spoke with my friend author Cassandra Neyenesch about her upcoming book, A Little Bit Bad, and the important work she’s doing through her Abortion Stories project.

Here’s where I ask everyone reading this to hop over to YouTube and subscribe to my channel. It’s greatly appreciated!

Subscribe to my YouTube!

I had a chance to talk about Cheers with my friend Ryan Daly at Cheers Cast. Check it out below.

Catch you next week! I’m already watching Christmas movies, starting with my favorite one featuring Jimmy Stewart — Bell, Book and Candle. This romantic comedy reunites Stewart with leading lady Kim Novak just five months after Vertigo was released in theaters. Novak casts a fatal spell on Stewart in both films.

I have watched both Vertigo and Bell, Book and Candle as a Christmas double feature, but for most people, the latter is probably more ideal holiday viewing.

Join me at Bluesky

Donate/Subscribe Via Paypal

Donate/Subscribe through Venmo