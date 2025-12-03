The Play Typer Guy

DlbDC
19h

Done. I’m a 65 yo recent cancer survivor who lives in DC. In September I was told by CVS/Walgreens that a prescription was required, which I had, but they still wouldn’t administer the Covid jab. My gp and oncologist, both of whom practice with very large healthcare providers, didn’t have access to the jab as DC is under the thumb of the idiot in the WH. Thankfully I live a 10 minute ride from the enlightened state of Maryland. Popped over there for free, no prescription required, vaccinations. (My understanding is that the Covid jab is now readily available in DC but how many people just quit trying?)

BrandoG
18h

“I took the vaccine and felt achy, then I caught COVID and it only felt like a sinus infection, so the vaccine doesn’t work”—this is the trash that Yale is graduating.

Great job, America. You put the idiots and psychopaths in charge. Now they’ll kill us all if they don’t trip over their own feet first.

