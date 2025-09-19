The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

2

Navigating Covid’s Vastly Different Realities, Part Two

With filmmaker Jessica Ellis!
Stephen Robinson
Sep 19, 2025
Transcript

This newsletter is the unofficial “sequel” to my interview with Thomas Beckett Kane, author of The Reckoning. Filmmaker Jessica Ellis has lived with long covid for several years now and offers a very different perspective from Kane on the government’s management of the pandemic.

We discuss some key choices the Biden administration made back in 2021 regarding the covid vaccine, as well as the nation’s seeming desire to forget covid ever happened and how that impacts public health. Ellis has some interesting observations about the know-nothing conspiracy theories that helped put chief know nothing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in charge of the Department of Health and Human Services.

You can watch or listen to the podcast interview here on Substack, but if you have a moment, please hop over to my YouTube channel and share the love with a “like” and “subscribe.”



