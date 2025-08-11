The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Dina
2h

“Oh dear, are you worried that billionaires are going to go hungry?” is the best comeback ever.

I don't know; I do not personally know any billionaires nor do I live in New York City. However, I don't think an increase in their taxes would be enough to make any of them abandon the city. Hell, their lifestyles won't have to change and they likely won't even notice it. I think they'd stay because there's something very cool about NYC, so cosmopolitan. I think they'd rather say they live in NYC than, say, Nashville or even Miami. And, what the hell, they can smugly tell other billionaires who live elsewhere, "I'm helping the poors."

Cute Boots RocketCat
2h

My President!

