The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suzie Greenburg's avatar
Suzie Greenburg
3h

NPH came out of the crucible of "child acting" fairly well, from what I can see ftom the outside. He has had some missteps in public, the birthday cake of a dead singer who became famous young comes to mind- and I find this statement less than I want but not nothing. He is, after all, an entertainer, an artist. The work is what speaks. His work has been at an incredibly high standard and I'll pretty much always watch him if given the chance. The Tony song? Dedicated to the kids who are in the middle of nowhere? Was incredible. The Superbowl halftime show when Mr Bunny gave his Grammy to a child who represented his younger self is the same message. Believe in yourself.

Good advice.

Not bad for a song and dance man.

Reply
Share
Flatland Jonny's avatar
Flatland Jonny
4h

I agree that cinema should take an overt

stance against fascism. But does that mean EVERY film has to take a stance? To me cinema is about the human condition. And sometimes fascism doesn’t play a part. Unfortunately most people see Harris as a gay person first and an actor second. They’ve put him in a box and criticize when he’s not in the box they don’t think he should be in.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Robinson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture