BrandoG
1h

I think I’ve graded Sweeney on a curve because her facial expression suggests very low intelligence. But it is clear she’s trying to do the Michael Jordan thing (“Republicans buy shoes, too”) which wasn’t so obnoxious in an era where the mainstream Republican and mainstream Democratic positions boiled down to “we disagree on policy but ultimately are trying to do what’s best for the country at large.” You could think Bob Dole was pushing bad policy but you’d never think he considered those who voted against him as subhuman. Those days are over with Trump.

Many celebrities tried the Jordan approach—no one knew Taylor Swift’s politics until 2018 (she had to come out as a Democrat because the alt-Right started calling her an Aryan goddess, assuming she was one of them), Jim Gaffigan went through something similar because to audiences he coded as a Republican (midwestern family man and regular churchgoer—turns out he’s a churchgoer who actually believes the teachings of Jesus, so he had to speak out against Trump).

If Sweeney is truly a MAGA or at least just doesn’t want to lose MAGA fans, then good luck with that career. Maybe she can do TPUSA events with big stars like Scott Baio and Kristy Swanson.

ArgieBargie
13m

" I believe we should all love each other and have respect and understanding for one another.”

Can't tell if Sydney Sweeney or Lana Del Rey.

She's the typical privileged white woman who isn't directly affected by this mess, so she has no reason to care.

