The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda1961 is woke and proud's avatar
Linda1961 is woke and proud
6h

Yes, there are more of us than there are of them, which is why they are trying to divide us.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
5h

Speaking of supermen and women:

𝗡𝗢 𝗖𝗥𝗢𝗪𝗡𝗦. 𝗡𝗢 𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗦. 𝗡𝗢 𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦.

𝗡𝗼 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗡𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘄𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗔𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝟮𝟴

Trump is doubling down — sending militarized agents into our communities, murdering citizens, silencing voters, corrupting elections, and handing billionaires giveaways while families struggle. This isn’t just politics. It’s democracy versus dictatorship. And together, we’re choosing democracy.

On March 28, millions of us are rising again to show the world: America has no kings and the power belongs to the people.

https://www.nokings.org/

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Robinson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture