The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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BrandoG's avatar
BrandoG
7h

Notable that in these cases the guy never wishes for a potion to change himself to become a more desirable person, or even better to be able to find attractiveness in those who could equally desire him (wait I might have just described “Shallow Hal”). One reason the guy in that Twilight Zone episode wanted out was that the potion made his target woman a different person than the one he had been attracted to—he liked her when she didn’t like him, perhaps because she didn’t like him.

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Dina's avatar
Dina
7h

Excellent post, SER! I've always liked the "Monkey's Paw"-type stories because they've always carried what has seemed (to me) to be relatively good advice: "be careful what you wish for." No matter what it is, the result always has the potential to be infinitely worse.

I have to agree, though, when it comes to people wishing for someone they're obsessed with to suddenly love them, it's creepy. I'm sure there have been plenty of people who have had to deal with someone like that—the would-be suitor driving past your house multiple times a day, "accidentally" bumping into you no matter where you go, going out with friends and catching a glimpse of them through the crowd, etc. (Yes, I've been in that situation.) To be coerced against your will to suddenly and mindlessly love them back makes me shudder.

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