The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
14h

I hope that you are right that all of this gerrymandering will backfire on the repubs. They know that they, their G̵o̵l̵d̵e̵n̵ ̵C̵a̵l̵f̵ president, and their policies are unpopular, so have given up upon persuading Americans to vote for them. All they care about is holding onto power.

As for Clyburn, if he loses because SC repubs gerrymander him out of his district, he does deserve it, for conspiring with them in the first place to keep his district safe for HIM, and believing the repubs will keep their word on anything.

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vorpal 86...47...ʰᵘᵗ ʰᵘᵗ ʰᵘᵗ's avatar
vorpal 86...47...ʰᵘᵗ ʰᵘᵗ ʰᵘᵗ
12h

This Canuck is completely mystified by this electoral fuckery baked into the American system. If the party in power is allowed to redraw electoral maps to favor themselves in future elections, how can anybody expect fair representation? We have an independent electoral commission that sets our federal ridings and allows for adjustments based on census data and population shifts, not voter affiliation.

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