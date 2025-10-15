The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

BrandoG
3h

I don’t really mind that a comedian like Fallon tries to be apolitical—some comedians’ comedy just works that way (Gaffigan, Regan, Bargatze—very funny comedians but their acts are not edgy or political at all, to the point that Gaffigan even had to publicly denounce Trump because a lot of fans had assumed he was a closet MAGA—same thing Taylor Swift had to do! In her case because the alt-Right held her up as their Nazi goddess. Nope, folks, Swift is just about a solid PR operation). I imagine if he tried being edgy, Fallon wouldn’t be able to pull it off.

But outside of his act, he really ought to be speaking out for his colleagues. Nazis always go after the jesters first, as ridicule is the one thing they cannot stand as it exposes them for their weakness in a way that serious criticism cannot. And even Falcon’s bland shit won’t insulate him from the rage of that orange bag of shit. Totalitarians cannot stand the idea of any culture that is even neutral—it must praise him, or not exist at all. Comedians should be loudly united on this, before they get buried.

Hey where are last year’s “free speech for comedy” warriors? A lot of them have gone quiet lately.

SethTriggs
1h

Fallon will probably find out that even by avoiding offending the pricktator he's going to end up causing some slight somehow. And we all still remember when he ruffled the pricktator's head-gerbil.

In this current political environment, every time I hear some figure talk about "both sides" I get a little suspicious. And of course there is still the lack of solidarity.

