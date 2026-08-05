The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

Thank you for writing about this, it seems the time before the vaccine is being memory holed.

I was in NYC then, I got covid before the vaccines and it nearly killed me. It was like trying to breathe through a straw. I was so sick I made a video for my family and wrote instructions for what I wanted for my kitties, I was in bed and made the decision I would die there and not in a hospital corridor. The sirens never stopped.

For a year after I had heart issues, my pulse would suddenly shoot up for no reason, I did fully recover eventually.

So seeing the attack on Fauci is enraging and brings back bad memories.

It also is frightening that there could be a next pandemic with the current idiots in charge.

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E.L Jones's avatar
E.L Jones
2h

covid is a cardiovascular infection that manifests with cold like symptoms. to portray it as "just a cold" is a grave disservice to those who died, those who worked in service and medical fields, and to undercut how seriously it affects people in the long term. i was raised by my grandparents. my grandmother died in a nursing home from covid in 2020. it was a bad death too (some deaths are easy, some are not, this was prolonged and painful and was on christmas). one of my good friends got covid and was in the ICU for over a week. he still struggles with his health from it today. people have absolutely memory holed it and its angering af to me. Thanks for this review. I will avoid the show.

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