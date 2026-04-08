The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
1h

trump may be mad, but he's also an evil moron, and has always been. It's worse now if he's truly mad, or has dementia, or both. George III went mad, but he lost the American colonies before he went mad, and when he was mad, he didn't start any wars - it was Napoleon who did that. Besides, George III was put away and his oldest son, Prince George, became regent, because the British Parliament and the royal family weren't as spineless and as stupid as today's American Congress and trump regime are.

That trump is both stupid and evil, and has surrounded himself with stupid and evil people needs to be emphasized more because it explains why we can't get rid of him.

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Late Blooming's avatar
Late Blooming
1hEdited

I've been saying this for a while now, that many GOP voters are not especially MAGA or big Trump fans, they simply *despise* Democrats-even to the point they'll accept a potential nuclear holocaust as an acceptable cost of keeping them from power. That is a real problem if Dems ever want to be more than just the only alternative when the GOP goes off the rails, as it routinely does, even pre-MAGA.

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