The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
1h

Happy 80th birthday, Joanna Lumley, may it be absolutely fabulous!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Robinson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture