The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
1h

*𝗧*𝗛*𝗜*𝗦* x a jillion!

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Suzie Greenburg's avatar
Suzie Greenburg
42m

I've been focusing on the future lately in a very deliberate way. Nine years ago my dad died, then the pandemic hit, then mom died a couple of years after that. I've made mistakes and have been dragging them around with me, feeling unable to act other than directionless survival. Not that I've been in deep, dark greif the entire time, but I do feel like I've finally laid that down. Like I've woken up from something. And now I remind myself the way is forward. The past is indeed behind me, and my actions must be guided by future plans. My mistakes must be rectified, learned from, and then put to bed. But I no longer feel overwhelmed by them.

I hadn't really put a word to this yet, but it is 'hope.' I hadn't felt it about myself in a long while.

Here's to you Mr Robinson, enjoy the rest of the festival!

Cheers!

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