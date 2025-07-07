The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erin's avatar
Erin
11h

The kids definitely didn't choose this, but it's harder and harder to muster sympathy for the parents when I see a photo taken at a prayer service of an overly kitted-out, tacti-cool pickup truck with the post assassination-attempt photo of Trump painted on the hood. They still don't deserve it, but damn do I despair of them learning anything from this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Linda1961 is woke and proud's avatar
Linda1961 is woke and proud
13hEdited

They aren't just the dumbest people in the nation who are in charge, they are also the most evil and the most cruel people in the nation. It's quite a toxic combination.

Glad that you included the "faith without works is dead" quote from James, Stephen. If we had a real Fourth estate, the reporters would ask fake Christian Mike Johnson about that. He has the power to do more than to pray about it, but he won't because he's evil and delights in cruelty to others These ghouls have debased faith and prayer to the point that both are meaningless coming from them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Robinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture