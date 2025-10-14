The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Myra Donnelley
7h

"Artisanal light bulb store?" Why yes we do - it's on Mississippi in North Portland. The thing "visitors" to Portland REALLY need to grasp, is Portlandia was more documentary travelogue than "satire". That "women's bookstore" existed on Hawthorne Blvd and Dick's Meats - a restaurant where portraits of "Famous Dicks" (men named "Richard") hung on the wall and the menu described the origins of the "meat offerings" on the menu actually existed on Belmont in Southeast.

Even today, driving instructions from my old house in Southeast to my new house in St. Johns include..."Take Cesar Chavez Avenue north...to Rosa Parks Blvd west..."

https://sunlanlighting.com/

2 replies
Cateck
8h

Are you saying Portland doesn't have an artisanal light bulb store?

We visited Portland in like 2005, fantastic city. Stay strong, love from SoCal!

