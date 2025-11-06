The Play Typer Guy

BrandoG
1h

Part of the problem is that Trump's so awful in so many ways that his opponents have a hard time trying to focus on one. He’s demented and stupid, so he’s out of touch with reality, but in his lucid moments he’s cruel and malevolent. He’s surrounded by evil reptiles like Miller, but also has Republicans reacting in fear as though he’s Stalin. He’s all over the place in conversation and policy, but he’s consistent in grifting and white supremacy. Yet he’d let the white supremacy take a backseat if the price is right.

When confronted with a human firehose of shit like this, it helps to go with broad themes to which all criticisms apply—he’s a demented criminal destroying our country and ruining our lives, but he’s also got a glass jaw so slug him hard. Talk openly about him as though his mind is gone and you need to know who to negotiate with, like a latter day Edith Wilson. And always directly attack the media, to their face in every interview and press conference, for covering up for their Very Special Boy. Get it so the public can’t miss the obvious—Trump is mentally gone, taking the country down with him as he and his taint-sniffers loot your tax dollars, and the shit media is covering for him.

