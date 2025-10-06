The Play Typer Guy

BrandoG
12h

Ask yourself—between Trump and Jeffries, who is coming across as more honest here? Liberals scoff at the question because of course Trump is a constant liar, but think of “honesty” as authenticity—Trump obviously thinks little of Jeffries and shows it, while Jeffries is either catatonic or he thinks Trump is a nasty gross bag of shit yet keeps treating him like a real person.

Jeffries would become a national hero if he just said “I tried talking to Trump but his dementia got way too bad, maybe all the STDs he got from raping children makes it hard for his brain to function. Anyway, he’s the reason everyone is about to lose health care.”

Oh, the so called city fathers would tug at their beards, but fuck it—that’d at long last be some authenticity and there’d be no down side because Trump is already scumming out. Treat him like trash or you’re the one who will look fake and dishonest.

llamaspit
11h

Jeffries and the rest of the middle of the road crowd of Democrats--let's just call them The Middlers from now on--think that if they carry on as if they were the adults in the room that the country will recognize it and support them. They do not seem to understand that this is not a gentle public debate over policy, this is a war for attention, and a time to rally the team through passion and authenticity.

The policy is deadly important, of course, but much more significant is the war to defend reality, and the war to move the battleship of public opinion to defeat this existential threat. They should be standing in front of a camera each and every day to shout out the truth, that a malicious ghoul and his rapacious followers are running the government and they must be met with resistance at every turn. When they show you no respect, that's when you sneer at them and humiliate them right back directly. When they lie, you denounce that lie. If you want the public to follow, you must lead the charge.

