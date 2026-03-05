The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dina's avatar
Dina
4h

I get it now. Because Obama said, "What I am opposed to is a dumb war. What I am opposed to is a rash war ... A war based not on reason but on passion, not on principle but on politics," trump decided the only thing he could do was the opposite—start a dumb, rash war based on passion (hurt fee-fees) and politics.

It all makes sense.

Reply
Share
Melinda G Young's avatar
Melinda G Young
3h

Until 2016, I liked Maureen Dowd and Susan Sarandon. Can't forgive them for their reflexive Hillary hatred.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Robinson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture