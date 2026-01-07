The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

BrandoG
BrandoG
1h

Democrats are as useless as tits on a bull and it’s astonishing that a group of people so obsessed with doing what polls well can’t see that Trump’s Hitler-esque foreign policy is not just unpopular now but will only get more unpopular when the sheer incompetence of his meth-addled cronies makes a total has of it. This will only be a treasury-wasting mess that will leave Venezuela worse off and flood more refugees into its neighbors and the U.S., less oil will make it to the market, and our alliances will be strained when we may need them soon more than ever. But imbeciles like Fetterman think this will win him the working class (sorry hoodie, they’re not buying what you’re selling, go buy another Harvard degree) and the limp responses from Dem leadership are reminding voters to just not vote if they hate Republicans and get nothing but mush from Democrats.

And each day this demented child rapist remains in power, weakening us with every move, we get farther from any possible recovery. Great job, America, we are worse than any banana republic which at least could remove a bad leader.

BrandoG
1h

I’ll add that Dems complaining about process just makes them look weak and irrelevant. No one cares about process if they think the policy is good—even through the lens of history (Jefferson making Louisiana Purchase, Lincoln activities during Civil War). Yes, point out that this kidnapping was a criminal act, but focus on how this fiasco makes things worse for the U.S. by wasting money and resources to make Venezuela less stable and drive up oil prices and create floods of new refugees.

No one gave a shit that the Vietnam War was illegal (and arguably it was legal, based on Congressional action and continued funding) but they sure cared when body bags came home and even after the body bags stopped they cared about the cost driving up inflation. Hit that hard because this war is not getting more popular.

