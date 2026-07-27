The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Linda1961 aka Pollyanna's avatar
Linda1961 aka Pollyanna
8h

A Blue Wave is predicted for this November, in spite of the current Dem leadership, NOT in spite of the recent DSA wins. If the current Dem leadership would let go of their concern for norms, decorum, bipartisanship, and their fear of being branded a "socialist" or even a "communist," they may actually find their spines and become real servants of the People. If they can do that, November would see a Blue Tsunami.

Nothing wrong with norms, decorum, and bipartisanship, as long as both parties operate in good faith, but the repubs haven't done that in a long time. Yet, Dems weaken their case by insisting upon all three, no matter what the repubs do. As for being branded "socialist" or "communist," repubs are already doing that. Why don't Dems counter with "Republicans are fascists"? Because they are weak! And why do they continue to use repub framing for every single issue? Because they are weak, and possibly stupid as well.

Maybe they are neither stupid nor weak, but their words and actions make them appear to be so. They should fire their paid political consultants, who have given out bad advice to Dems for years. Go talk to We the People instead of the consultants and focus groups. Tim Walz was on to something when he labeled repubs "weird" in 2024, but the Harris Campaign put a stop to that, thanks to the paid political consultants. Sigh.

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BrandoG's avatar
BrandoG
8h

As someone more moderate than the DSA on most issues, I’d offer unsolicited advice to the moderates who fear a DSA takeover—fretting over a “hostile takeover” just makes you look weak, and the biggest reason you’re losing to these DSA candidates is not because Dem voters are moving more to the left, but rather because they are frustrated with the establishment that they believe has not delivered and is showing weakness in the face of Republicans. They see DSA types as outsiders willing to fight and deliver, and even if they aren’t as far left as these candidates, they want someone who can actually do something.

So when you post tributes to Trump enablers like Lindsay Graham, when you don’t withhold unanimous consent on every Trump appointee (and even vote for some of them!), when you don’t blow up media appearances at Trump’s MSM handmaidens—these things piss off even moderate Democrats who are ready to say screw it, bring in the outsiders.

If that sounds familiar it’s exactly what happened to the GOP in 2016.

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