The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Cateck's avatar
Cateck
3h

Again SER, I feel seen. California girl, been to Europe, PNW, and the midwest. I would visit New Orleans if I had the chance but I'd pass on most of the deep south. I felt uncomfortable in Texas, I can't imagine Florida. For me it's the guns. Sure, there are guns everywhere but seeing people walk around in public with them is a big no for me.

If the goal of our shared civic experience was the avoidance of pain, then we’d take down that flag. But that’s of course not the goal.

Then what exactly is the goal? I'd say it IS the avoidance of pain, pain from hunger, pain from experiencing homelessness, pain from untreated medical issues. Isn't that what we all want as a goal, to help all of us? Isn't that the point of a government?

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David Muccigrosso's avatar
David Muccigrosso
9m

Cheers! This is basically where my politics are. Essentialism bad, identitarianism deeply suspect, but identity itself is something to be proud of, and really the only viable basis for undermining the concept of whiteness as understood today.

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