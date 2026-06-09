The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
2h

If California announced the results ASAP after the polls closed, trump and other cons would whine about the rigged results. That's if Democrats win and the repubs don't. It doesn't matter how long it takes to count votes, or how quickly the votes are counted, cons are going to whine if the results don't favor them. Sure, California does need to make some changes to ensure a quicker count, but that wouldn't placate the whiners.

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Louise James's avatar
Louise James
1hEdited

I here you, Steven, about the weird way California runs these primaries and the realized fear that MAGA would exploit it to undermine democracy further.

But, MAGA wants all elections to be done by paper ballots with hand counts (unless it's Trump voting). That would result in even more delay in getting results.

The Democrats should point that out.

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