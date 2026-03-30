The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Mike's avatar
Mike
5h

Perhaps djt will claim “war” is just a word democrats recently made up; like “affordability”

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Myra Donnelley's avatar
Myra Donnelley
4h

MASH (Korea as proxy for Vietnam) and China Beach (Vietnam) were both series about healers during wartime and worthy popular cultural efforts to examine and help heal the wounds of the disastrous Vietnam War AND to act as a cautionary tale about any future military conflicts: War is Death. A more bloody, horrifying, unimaginably expensive/profitable and idiotic “business failure” does not exist. No wonder our sadistic, incompetent and quite mad President “Kurtz” hears only the ka-ching of cash registers and imagines he loves “the smell of napalm in the morning”.

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