The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Linda1961 aka Pollyanna's avatar
Linda1961 aka Pollyanna
7h

Interesting read. I don't watch superhero movies, except Christopher Reeves "Superman" movies, but love the backstory of all of these superheroes. And today, I learned a new to me word - "adorkable", which I guessed means a character who is cute and dorky. Merriam-Webster says "The meaning of ADORKABLE is socially awkward or quirky in a way that is endearing." So I was right!

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