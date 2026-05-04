The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Michael Baker's avatar
Michael Baker
3h

Maybe it's because Trump posts and talks about the smallest transgressions against him constantly. He can't shut up about any slight. And yet we hear crickets about the assassination attempts. There's the initial news coverage and then, nothing. Nada. It's like it didn't happen. Assassination attempts used to have wall-to-wall coverage for weeks. Now?

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Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
3h

I admit to initially thinking that the WHCD shooting was staged, but seeing that video of Miller grabbing his pregnant wife's breasts while using her a human shield, and one of RFK the Lesser running out, and leaving his wife to fend for herself, convinced me otherwise. No way those Alpha males (LOL) would let themselves look like the cowards they are in a staged shooting attempt. Also, someone at Wonkette pointed out that trump can't keep a secret, and would have blabbed about it by now.

It's not that trump is a liar, but that he's promoted conspiracy theories himself, if he thinks that they will help him. They have, but have also created this atmosphere that breeds conspiracy theories, and not all of them are to his benefit. The shooting conspiracy theories are a good example of that. It points to the fact that to a lot of people, if trump is involved, it's not real. He used conspiracy theories to get elected, but he's created a monster that he can't control.

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