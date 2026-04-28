The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
2h

JFK, a Democratic president, was assassinated. It happened in my lifetime, although I don't remember it, as I was only 2 at the time. Mama was horrified - she remembered FDR's death, but he died of natural causes. She wasn't eligible to vote until 1960, because 21 was the earliest voting age then, and JFK got her first vote. She was 24 and pregnant with me. Does this make JFK my first vote? I still say Jimmy Carter got my first vote in 1980, because I was registered to vote and actually cast the vote. By then, of course, the voting age had been lowered to 18.

As for trump deciding to run for president because of Obama's roast in 2011, OK, fine, it decided him to do it. But notice that he didn't run against Obama in 2012. trump was, is, and always has been a coward.

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Late Blooming's avatar
Late Blooming
2h

I'm glad people like Stephen are documenting these hypocrisies and inconsistencies for posterity's sake, because it really doesn't matter in the now times. If it did, Trump would have washed out in 2015 and MAGA a footnote.

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