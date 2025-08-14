The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda1961 is woke and proud's avatar
Linda1961 is woke and proud
9h

You didn't mention him, but as I read your article (excellent as always), I thought of Gavin Newsom. He's been trolling trump like crazy on Twitter, and I love that, and he does seem determined to negate the Texas gerrymander. Those are good things, but he does have that podcast, and has cozied up to the maga guests that he's had on the show. Because of the former, it seems that many Dems are falling in love again, while forgetting the latter. Is this a warning?

The answer may be to not fall in love, but like pols when they do the right thing, and call them out when they don't.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
theblackdog's avatar
theblackdog
9h

The cycle seems to repeat right now with Newsome and Buttigieg. Fawning over them saying something against the orange one but then conveniently ignoring both of them throwing trans and other marginalized people under the bus.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Robinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture