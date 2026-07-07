The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Deirdre Mooney's avatar
Deirdre Mooney
19h

The republicans are only complaining about the 78 F setting because it came from Mamdani!

Hypocrite all!

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Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
18hEdited

Duke Energy has for years been encouraging its customers to keep the thermostat at 78 degrees during the day, and at 80 degrees at night, during the summer. I live in Greenville's neighbor of Spartanburg, and the outside temps have gotten into the 90s for the last several weeks. 78 feels fine, and at night, a fan going makes 80 fine enough that I can get to sleep. Doing this helps keep my power bill down, and doesn't put as much stress on the power grid. No doubt it will extend the life of my central AC. It makes good sense to do this! So why don't cons do it? Because everything that the left does or says inspires a knee jerk reaction from them. They don't care if they cut off their noses to spite their faces as long as they think that they own the libs. They are pathetic.

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