The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheryl from Maryland's avatar
Cheryl from Maryland
12hEdited

Trump's persecution of Comey is corrupt, baseless, incredibly personal, and stupid. Do I think Comey is an arrogant, conceited, self-centered, hypocritical ass? Yes. Do I think he contributed to Mrs. Clinton's loss in 2016? Yes. Do I think I want Trump and Halligan to fail miserably in their prosecution of him, because if they succeed, it's bad for the United States? YES!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Linda1961 is woke and proud's avatar
Linda1961 is woke and proud
13h

I didn't realize that Comey was the one who persecuted Martha Stewart, and yes, that isn't a typo, I mean he persecuted her. However, she rose above it. It's wrong what trump is doing, but I can't feel sorry for Comey. He obeyed in advance and is reaping what he has sown.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Robinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture