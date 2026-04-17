The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Richard Von Busack's avatar
Richard Von Busack
14h

Which one of the characters comes back from the grave and is all supermonstro ugly? And she blames Barnabas for bringing her back from the dead? Now, I'd like you to imagine a pair of little girls in the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, watching that reveal in the way they watched the scarier episodes, from the safety of their kitchen, looking at a tv set that was 15 feet away. And here comes the reveal, the shroud falls: "LOOK AT ME!"---my future wife and my sister in law shrieked in terror, and my mother in law to be comes roaring out of the sewing room: "NO MORE DARK SHADOWS!"

Also would like a mention of Joan Bennett, who may have looked hungover a lot, but in her day an exemplar of noir (awesomely trampy in 1945's Scarlet Street. Fritz Lang, who directed her in that and in Woman in the Window was a devotee of Dark Shadows, watching it with his good eye up close to the screen).

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Biff52 Lost Canadian's avatar
Biff52 Lost Canadian
10h

I was a surly teen living in a group foster home when the show was fresh. I had no interest in TV at the time, and I've never considered watching it later on in my life. Maybe I should rethink my choices.

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