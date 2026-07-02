The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Dina's avatar
Dina
10h

Ah, I see you were somewhat in my neck o' the woods when you were here! Gorgeous photos!

The only disagreement I have is that Henry VIII "couldn't" divorce Anne Boleyn—he 𝑐𝑜𝑢𝑙𝑑 have, since he'd made divorce okey-dokey to boot Catherine of Aragon by telling the Catholic Church to take a hike and becoming the head of his newly-made up Church of England. He just didn't 𝑤𝑎𝑛𝑡 to divorce Anne, because he wanted her completely removed from the royal house (and thus removing Elizabeth as a legitimate heir to the throne) since he was already sniffin' around Jane Seymour. (There may have also been someone in his group who said, "You know, divorcing two women in such quick succession might not have the optics you're looking for, why not just say she was fucking random guys in the court—let's throw her brother in, too!—and make YOU the victim here?") So he and his evil inner circle made up some bogus shit to make the whole marriage invalid and, for good measure, added stuff that constituted as treason so he could simply have her legally offed and wash his hands of her entirely, never having to deal with her again. Seems there was something in there, too, about her father being able to keep his title and standing by going against Anne (and his son) and siding with the mad king but that's only a vague memory of my reading.

Yeah, I learned all this when I was studying for my residency test. This wasn't exactly part of the required studies but I tended to follow paths here and there for the interesting stuff.

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Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
12hEdited

Anne of Cleves reportedly got along very well with Henry's children, including Anne of the Thousand Days' daughter, Elizabeth, so maybe her owning and living at Hever Castle wasn't so awkward. Being married to Henry WAS the horror, Stephen, so somehow it seems fitting that another Anne thrived at the first one's childhood home after surviving being married to the monster.

Though ornate, Hever Castle is decorated very tastefully. It's a home fit for a future queen and for a former queen.

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