The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Late Blooming's avatar
Late Blooming
6hEdited

First, a reality check: Glenn Greenwald used to be a functional reporter who, over the past decade or so, has let the brain worms take over. He is an unserious person and can be summarily dismissed as such.

Re: MTG, I don't really see her renouncement of Trump as anything different than a more crass version of never trumpers like Charlie "I love Scott Walker!" Sykes or Rick "let's smear a war hero and multiple amputee for power" Wilson, and progressives slobber all over them. No! None of these people are to be trusted, ever, considering they are big reasons we are where we are today. That the Lincoln Project types do not also bear MTG's burden of stupidity is no reason to carve an exception for them.

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Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
6h

Funny how Glennie has "forgotten" that MTG stalked AOC.

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