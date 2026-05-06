The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Cateck's avatar
Cateck
7h

McMorrow also takes AIPAC money. I'm rooting for El-Sayed. I guess we'll see if Platner really is a progressive or just another Fetterman. I have a feeling we are going to hear more about his Blackwater career once he wins the primary. Schumer should have been out of a job years ago, just based on his deference to an imaginary (republican) couple. He sucks and I'd love for AOC to take his job, except I'd rather she run for President.

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Camm's avatar
Camm
6h

Schumer is the worst Democrat minority leader in the history at least the living history of our country. Makes the worst calls, is a power point coward, is beholden to Israel. Schumer claims to represent workers but he is an out of touch upper crust upper New York millionaire. How fucking bad do you gotta be to have Mitch McConnell run rough shod over you? We need to put Pappy Schoom on some museum board seat where he can sip his rose and get happy. He hates this job. He has failed at his job. It would be a fucking disaster if we win in the midterms and capitulator Schoom is leading the Senate. No fucking way. I want a huge contest for leader of the Senate if we win. And it better not be Schumer.

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