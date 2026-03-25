The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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E.L Jones's avatar
E.L Jones
5h

I live in Ohio. Husted's connection with the First Energy crisis keeps coming out and if Brown hammers that Husted took bribes to raise energy prices, it can sink Husted. Energy costs have absolutely skyrocketed and the legislature is pushing to build data centers, which locally people have been protesting. My usage is relatively the same but my bill was $75 more than last year. Some ppl are getting bills over 1k during January when we had our deep long cold snap. Husted is as crooked as they come and Brown can win on this issue. People are pissssssseeeeeddd

Less hopeful about Acton. Maybe if the Big 3 cities can increase turnout. Have no idea how Trump lost in Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati but somehow won the state. It's gotta be the surrounding burb counties.

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Late Blooming's avatar
Late Blooming
5hEdited

While I'm skeptical about Ohio overall, Brown is a known candidate who still has a lot of goodwill in the state. I wouldn't be that hopeful about a generic Dem there, but Brown probably has a realistic shot in a midterm election with an unpopular president. Fingers crossed, I always liked him.

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