The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Late Blooming's avatar
Late Blooming
21m

I think there’s some truth in the critique, but it’s a bit overstated. Elissa Slotkin clearly represents one lane of the Democratic Party—more moderate, national-security focused, and very tuned to swing-state voters. That’s not “the party,” but it’s also not irrelevant, or easily dismissed as pandering, especially given she won in a Trump-leaning state.

Reply
Share
Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
1mEdited

Just started reading this post, and I have to make a comment already - when you lump the far left with the far right, you've lost me. One is filled with fascists who are out to destroy the Republic, and the other is filled with people who are out to make healthcare affordable and accessible to all Americans.

ETA: just to be clear - the far left is the group wanting healthcare for everyone and the far right want to destroy the Republic.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Robinson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture