The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Linda1961 aka Pollyanna's avatar
Linda1961 aka Pollyanna
6h

So-called center-left Democrats seem like Republican light. If they really were center-left, or even just center, they would agree with DSA candidates on some issues, and would praise them for that. They would be warning against the fascists that have taken over the Republican Party, not against Dems who want Medicare for All, and for ALL Americans to have affordable housing.

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
6h

LOL moral clarity.

But he knew the secret to success...Say The Pretty Words What Democrats Like. And then you're in like Flynn!

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