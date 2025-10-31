Halloween is here, which means I’ve concluded my annual Simpsons Treehouse of Horror marathon. The creepiest installment this week was 2022’s “Death Tome,” which I highly recommend. I love it whenever Lisa gets twisted. It’s what I also enjoy about 2023’s “Ei8ht,” a sequel of sorts to the classic “Cape Feare” episode featuring Sideshow Bob (Kelsey Grammar).

Today is also my 16th wedding anniversary. When Al and Peg Bundy celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in a first season Married … with Children episode, that seemed like a very long time. Of course, I was a month away from turning 13 when it aired in 1987. (Watch below.)

My wedding 16 years ago was a good time. Here’s the back of our wedding program:

In lieu of cat photos like my friend Noah Berlatsky at Everything Is Horrible, I'm sharing my 11-year-old son's gruesome animation video. It feels seasonal.

On the Monday before Halloween (alas), I wrote about John Fetterman, a giant sucking sound of a politician.

Trump’s taking a wrecking ball to the White House. This isn’t just a metaphor. I don’t think Trump even comprehends metaphors.

I discussed my youthful Spice Girl indiscretions, as well as the Maine Senate race.

Horror author Laramie Dean joined me for our third annual Halloween special!

And today, I wrote about Donald Trump’s obsession with a third illegal term over at

. Go check it out.

Catch you next week, as the countdown to Thanksgiving begins!

