It’s October, so I’ve already begun my annual rewatch of The Simpsons Halloween specials. My mother and I were there for the first one in 1990, and it’s remained a seasonal tradition ever since. I’m up to Treehouse of Horror III from October 29, 1992. “The frogurt is also cursed” is a line I use often, even when I have to explain to younger people that frogurt was once a thing.

In lieu of cat photos, I'm sharing photos of my seasonal decor: This is my plastic jack-o-lantern that I picked up exactly 25 years ago somewhere near my first New York apartment.

The jack-o-lantern made its debut at the Halloween party I co-hosted with my friend Mara — Stephen and Sara’s Spooky Soirée. (It was necessary to change Mara’s name for the purposes of alliteration.) I think this was when I first met her soon-to-be husband, whose costume was Colonel Mustard from Clue. (He does bear a resemblance to the late Martin Mull.) My costume was based on the outfit the great Jim Borstelmann wore in the Chicago musical revival. Fortunately, this was the pre-camera phone era, so no photos exist.

I’m traveling next week so we’ll be on a government shutdown schedule. Essential posts only! I’m actually in DC right now, and I hope I can score a tour with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Enjoy this week’s scary campfire writings:

