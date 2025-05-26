The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Androgenous AF's avatar
Androgenous AF
2h

Got a good laugh on you not waiting to show your wife that you are weird...that she had already figured that out. She fell in love with the true you..as it should be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Linda1961 is woke and proud's avatar
Linda1961 is woke and proud
5h

Congrats on your relationship now being legal!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Robinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture