My wife and I met over Memorial Day weekend in 2007, specifically Saturday, May 26, so our relationship is now 18 years old and could even vote if it felt sufficiently motivated and inspired.

Earlier in the week, before that life-changing event, I’d seen Liev Schreiber in Talk Radio on Broadway. I now realize that I’d also seen Sebastian Stan (Bucky from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the less heroic Donald Trump from The Apprentice). Here’s the very young Stan on opening night with Schreiber and Stephanie March (Law & Order: SVU).

The first Broadway show my wife and I saw together was Grey Gardens before it closed in July 2007. No, I didn’t wait a couple months until letting my wife know I was weird. She’d already figured that out. Here’s some footage of the wonderful Rachel York and Betty Buckley in a 2016 production of the show.

Memorial Day is when we remember those who died in active military service. It’s a noble rationale for what has become the unofficial beginning of summer in the United States, even here in Portland, Oregon, where the forecast calls for rain and a high in the 60s. I’m still grilling, though.

While you relax with a cold drink on the patio, here are some pieces from the past week you might enjoy.

And my friend Raven Snook stopped by to discuss the Tony Awards and the recent Broadway season. Go see Death Becomes Her and Maybe Happy Ending!

