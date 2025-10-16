The Play Typer Guy

BrandoG
11h

My hot take is the official story of his assassination attempt is very questionable (that the one time in his life he showed bravery, this guy who ran away when a Mar a Lago member bled out is suddenly going to stop and do a fist pump pose for the cameras with an active shooter at large, and his SS detail allowed this? His wounded ear shows no damage a week later? He and his DOJ and Congressional Republicans—those who spent four years doing hearings on Benghazi—just dropped the whole issue of whether the “assassin” was part of a conspiracy with his enemies? No investigation at all from Bondi? They are still going on about Russiagate ten years later, but not a peep about whether there’s a group that came inches away from killing him?). The media and most liberals buy it, but this sets off my BS radar.

Anyway, I’d like to think he’s going soon—not out of spite, but because every day he reigns innocent people die and are put at increased risk, and our country slides further into shit—but I’m guessing the rotten bag of shit will live another decade at least. His father went into his ‘90s, and this guy has all the medical resources our tax dollars can pay for (think also of the irony of the doctors saving him from COVID in 2020…inadvertently causing the death of hundreds of thousands of Americans by keeping him alive and telling them COVID was no big deal).

Kari Bentley-Quinn
11h

I have thought of that Belize monologue no less than 200 times since the election.

