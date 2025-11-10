The Play Typer Guy

BrandoG
1h

There’s got to be a term for Democrats willing to fight with cunning and ruthlessness—I’ll use the term “Sicilian” in reference to the consiglieri Genco Abbandando from the Godfather book, as his crafty “wartime” counsel served Don Vito well. (I know these Dems aren’t literally Sicilian, Shapiro is Jewish and I’ll assume Newsom is Episcopalian without looking it up—but we can all be Sicilian in spirit when fighting a fascist regime just as Sicilians fought the Moors, Norse, and OG fascists).

Schumer and Co are no Sicilians, they aren’t even Tom Hagens, it seems their whole goal is to insulate dipshit voters from the consequences of electing Republicans and folding at every sign of opposition. We need fighters who will use the media even while openly battling against that same media, who call out Republicans as scumbags, and worry less about not offending voters than about saying what they really think. (Clearly offending voters doesn’t keep them from voting for you, notice the Hispanics that trended steadily towards Trump and guess what, Trump repeatedly insults white non college voters too—when you try not to offend you just look fake and weak).

Linda1961 is woke and proud
40mEdited

Thank you for this post about a Democrat who is fighting! It's good to know that some Dem leaders are indeed fighting, although they all seem to be white male governors. Some Dems in Congress are fighters, but unfortunately, they aren't in leadership positions. Shapiro has picked the right fight at the right time, and being a white male, can afford to get angry in public. I love how he quoted the Bible and threw Vance's supposed faith right into his teeth! And from the OT - does have fire and brimstone, but there is plenty of helping those in need in it, which people seem to forget.

