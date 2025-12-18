The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Cateck
6h

Firstly, I have no idea why anybody has listened to anything that man has to say, after 2016, when he had Clinton winning by what, 17 points? He should have been ignored ever since but here we are.

Secondly, his categories are fucking ridiculous, like him. Where exactly does Schumer fall? Or say, Cuellar? Or Klobachar? Like, dude, no.

Thirdly, the Tea Party was astro turfed bullshit funded by rich assholes who wanted to keep their taxes down. They pretty much succeeded. HRC is a journalist with a substack. That's not pizza/kebab. That's army/ant.

BrandoG
6h

I think Democrats need their version of the Tea Party, in that it wasn’t really ideologically different from the establishment (you couldn’t really find a substantive policy that the TP and say Mitch McConnell differed over) but rather a difference over style, tactics and message. A Dem TP would be flushing out (or scaring straight) the Durbin types to break norms and speak honestly about Republicans and use every bit of leverage to stop the Right and make clear to the unengaged public what the distinction between the parties is.

I don’t know much about Richardson but if Silver thinks any Dem who landed an interview with Biden and used it to praise him is TP then he doesn’t know what TP is. Sounds like he made a poorly informed tweet then doubled down.

