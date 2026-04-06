The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
2h

At least trump made up a job for Noem to have after he fired her, but Bondi didn't even get that, although she was diligent in NOT releasing the trump-Epstein Files as required by law, but that trump wants to keep hidden.

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Cateck's avatar
Cateck
3h

I can't read Pamela Jo's Dow speech without hearing it as the auto-tuned version in my head.

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