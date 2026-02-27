The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MzNicky in East Jesus, TN's avatar
MzNicky in East Jesus, TN
1h

Stephen, I love this. Snow days in the South were indeed rare as hen’s teeth, and the possibility of one occurring kept us kids glued to the TV weather reports. One station here in E. Tennessee had a weather forecaster named Margie, with the tag line “Margie said it would — and it did!” (Must have been a network script of some sort?) Thanks for the memories.

Also, thanks for the week in review posts on Friday. It helps me keep up with whether I’ve missed anything.

Reply
Share
AJ Milne's avatar
AJ Milne
2h

I think I remember it taking a lot to stop the buses, in middle nowhere Ontario where I went to school. Generally if that happened it was really heavy snowfall or freezing rain taking down trees and wires. I remember one day with the trees all turned into white canopies by several feet of fairly early snow, and spending the day outside in it. Think that was the usual pattern. Yeah the buses can’t move and the Hydro workers are very busy, but we’re actually playing in that.

My kids were either walking to school or driven, so more rarely got snow days. Now and then tho school for them was just the few scattered teachers who made it making up games and playing videos.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Robinson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture