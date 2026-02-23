The Supreme Court ruled on Friday that Donald Trump’s illegal and insane tariff policy is not in fact legal. (The Court is not qualified to rule on a president’s mental state, no matter how obvious.)

The decision was 6-3, and at a typically bonkers press conference, Trump expressed his contempt for right-wing Justices John Roberts, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Comey Barrett who joined the normal Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown-Jackson in declaring that Trump must obey the law. Hurling vicious insults at anyone who defies him is standard operating procedure for Trump, but particularly revealing was when he insisted like some deranged supervillain that he has the power to do whatever he wants.

“I am allowed to cut off any and all trade,” Trump raved. “I can destroy the trade, I can destroy the country. I’m even allowed to impose a foreign country destroying embargo … I can do anything I want to do to them … I’m allowed to destroy the country, but I can’t charge a little fee.” (Watch below.)

There’s a scene in the classic Dark Shadows series where Professor T. Elliot Stokes (Thayer David) confronts young David Collins, who’s in the thrall of evil spirit Quentin Collins (David Selby).

“David, do you know what possession is?” Stokes asks.

“It means to own something,” David correctly responds, even though he’s homeschooled and his governess is a former waitress with no educational training.

“That’s right,” Stokes says, “and when you own something, you can do anything you like with it, can’t you? For example, I own this pencil. I can do anything I like with it, because I possess it, and it does whatever I want it to. Suppose it no longer did what I demanded of it? I could discard it, and find a new one, or I might become angry, and decide to snap it in two, so that it would never be able to function again. Of course, no one would care very much, because a pencil isn’t a living thing anyway. Human beings are living things, David. If they allow themselves to become possessed, they become just as helpless as this pencil.” (Watch below.)

Subscribe to my YouTube!

Trump believes the United States and perhaps the entire world is his possession. It’s his pencil to use however he sees fit and then break in two if he gets mad or just bored. He’ll never willingly surrender that pencil, not even to his humorless Disney villain sidekick JD Vance.

He also treats individuals like a common pencil, a tool for his personal use. He’s betrayed his former Vice President Mike Pence and former House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. It doesn’t matter how well you served him in the past. Any resistance to his will today makes you a permanent enemy forever.

Trump appointed Gorsuch and Barrett to the Court and seems to think this gives him a proprietary interest in the justices.

“I think their decision was terrible,” Trump told a reporter on Friday. “I think it’s an embarrassment to their families, if you want to know the truth … to one another.”

Gorsuch and Barrett voted to give Trump immunity from the many crimes he’s committed and will keep committing while in office, but that was 2024. Trump demands more tributes in 2026 and beyond. The thug-in-chief mentioning the justices’ families seems especially creepy. You could almost hear the pencil snap.

Writer Jessica Ritchey observed on social media, “Normally the video of the dangerous leader saying ‘I can destroy the country if I want’ is footage that has to be smuggled to the right person after a movie long chase against people desperate to stop its release and their failure to do so results in the leader’s removal. Here it’s a Friday.”

Trump’s psychotic megalomania is clear. He doesn’t try to hide it — nor does he need to do so, as the media obfuscates on his behalf in the guise of “impartiality” and “objectivity.” The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg argued back in 2024 that the media has a “bias toward coherence” with Trump. Tom Nichols said that “so much of what Trump said seems too bonkers to have come from a former president and the nominee of a major party that journalists are left trying to piece together a story as if Trump were a normal person.”

When The New York Times asked Trump in January what limits existed on his power — a bizarre question in itself — Trump said, “Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me.” All that was missing was a maniacal laugh.

The BBC said it was “a highly unusual move” to specifically bring up to justices’ families, but that once again judges Trump by the standards of other presidents, who weren’t raving psychopaths. There was nothing unusual about Trump’s remarks, which were consistently in character for someone who has no character.

The media and to an extent the Democratic Party mainstream treat Trump like he’s Jack Torrance from The Shining and they’re his terrified wife trying to act as if this marriage is still normal and Jack isn’t completely insane. Meanwhile, Trump is plotting our demise with the demons haunting the empty corridors of his mind.

NBC News reported matter-of-factly about a “fuming” Trump’s “fury” over the Supreme Court ruling, and CNBC stated, “Trump announces new 10% global tariff after raging over Supreme Court loss” — as if it’s normal that the president doesn’t bother calming down before making major policy decisions. CNN’s Kristen Holmes reported that when Trump learned that his tariffs had been blocked, he roared about “these fucking courts.” His dubious mental state aside, Trump is almost 80 and the media never seems to wonder whether his unrestrained temper might result in negative health outcomes. (I certainly wonder, but for different, more hopeful reasons.)

Jarrett Renshaw at Reuters wrote, “Trump was visibly frustrated and told the crowd that he had to do something about the courts, the source said.” That seems like a threat to a co-equal branch of government. Trump’s goons have already violently attacked the other co-equal branch that stood in his way. There’s no reason to believe he wouldn’t send another mob to the Supreme Court or just have his mobbed-up Department of Justice arrest them for “treason” — the charge he levies against anyone who threatens his perception of himself as all-powerful. He did claim the justices were swayed by “foreign interests.” He has no proof, of course, but he does have immunity, thanks to this same court.

Maybe right now a well-dressed ghoul in some spectral bathroom is advising an unhinged Trump to “correct” the courts, and if any Democrats try to prevent him from doing his “duty,” he should “correct” them, as well. Trump remains the monster in this horror film he’s forcing us all to watch.

Join me at Bluesky

Donate/Subscribe Via Paypal

Donate/Subscribe through Venmo

Share