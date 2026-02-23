The Play Typer Guy

BrandoG
5h

The media and other American institutions have decided long ago that Trump was their Very Special Boy and they’d do whatever possible to cover him in the most charitable light. It’s why his stark racism is treated as controversial ideas, why his stupidity is mined for what interpretation of actual intelligence can be under that mush, why his cruelty is treated as strength. He is a celebrity after all, and surely deserves celebrity treatment.

No wonder Americans hate their institutions. They had their moment to face an actual fascist and flopped hard. The sad thing is Trump’s quotes about what he has the power to do? He’s not wrong, our institutions have given him and only him complete carte blanche, and he’s also right that only his own mortality can stop him.

Cheryl from Maryland
5h

Excellent use of Dark Shadows as another example of how all of this planet is a "thing" to Trump , a thing he owns and therefore can do with it as he likes. As Terry Pratchett's Granny Weatherwax said: "And sin, young man, is when you treat people as things."

