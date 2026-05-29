The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Dina's avatar
Dina
6h

Great entertainment post again, SER!

But hang on...Danny Elfman is SEVENTY-THREE!? Fetch my smelling salts and move that fainting couch a little closer. How does time go by that fast?

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Cateck
5h

While I agree with you about Gatsy, I absolutely love Romeo+Juliet. I am a sucker for pretty Shakespeare. Liz Taylor in Taming, OMG. We also have both soundtracks for Moulin Rouge on CD. And the DVD. And in my itunes library.

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