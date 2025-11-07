Halloween is over, alas, but now we’re moving into the season of festive gorging on roasted animals and vegetables from all creeds and religions. It’s truly the most wonderful time of the year.

The Halloween decorations are back in storage, but my wife does put up a very fine Thanksgiving mantle.

Subscribe to my YouTube!

Time has run out for our Halloween subscription sale, but don’t despair, our annual Thanksgiving subscription sale is now in full effect. Become a paid subscriber for 40 percent off the usual annual rate. That means you can help keep this newsletter survive the winter for just $30 a year. Thanks to all who have upgraded to paid subscriber status recently. In lieu of cat photos like my friend Noah Berlatsky at Everything Is Horrible, I’ll share one of my 11-year-old son’s gruesome animation videos whenever we gain a new paid subscriber.

Share

Here’s what I wrote this week:

Trump threw an absurd Great Gatsby-themed party just days before his party had its clocks thoroughly cleaned. There’s a lesson there, but Trump is too busy fiddling to notice the flames.

The Incoherent Failure Of Trump’s ‘Great Gatsby’ Party Stephen Robinson · Nov 3 Halloween was an especially scary time this year. The costly government shutdown drags on. Health care premiums are about to explode. SNAP benefits expired this month and people will literally go hungry. However, Donald Trump, who’s responsible for all of this, celebrated the holiday with a Read full story

Democrats are having such a good year, Haley Stevens could probably still win the Michigan Senate race. However, I don’t think we should settle.

Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor on Tuesday, and now Andrew Cuomo exits his political career very much on stage right.

Yeah, there’s no need to fear Donald Trump. He’s not Sauron. He’s a (poorly) dancing clown.

Catch you next week! Enjoy the first Adam Ragusea turkey video of the season.

Join me at Bluesky

Donate/Subscribe Via Paypal

Donate/Subscribe through Venmo